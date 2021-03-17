The Gravitas Peak Prescribed Fire Module and The Ember Alliance, with support from the Big Thompson Conservation District, are intending to conduct a slash pile burn on Meadowdale Lane near the town of Estes Park. Burning may start as soon as Monday morning, March 15, 2021 or may occur other days of the week as conditions dictate. Firefighters will continue to evaluate snow conditions following the upcoming storm, but intend to take advantage of the significant snow fall. Smoke may be visible in the vicinity of Meadowdale Lane / Hermit Park Open Space throughout the week.
Piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including staffing, favorable smoke dispersal and appropriate weather. Estes Valley Fire Protection District will be notified before any burning is done. Piles will not be ignited during high winds or without adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations. Efforts will be made to minimize any smoke impact to the surrounding community.
The purpose of the slash pile burns are to remove hazardous forest fuels after forest thinning treatments are completed. The treatments and the prescribed fire are designed to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire to the surrounding forest and communities.
For more information please visit emberalliance.org and gpwfm.org If you have specific questions or concerns please email contact@emberalliance.org
