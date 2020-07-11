The Pioneer Award is the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation annual recognition of a person in the community that has contributed to the rich history and positive legacy of the town. This year, the Pioneer Award Recipient is James H. Pickering, Ph.D.
Dr. Pickering has served as the Town of Estes Park’s Historian Laureate since 2006. He received his undergraduate education at Williams College and his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Northwestern University. As a professor of English, specializing in American literature and American studies, he taught at Michigan State University, serving as the director of the Honors College; and at the University of Houston, where he served as dean, provost, and president.
Jim first came to the Estes Valley in the late 1940s, vacationing with his parents and sister in a 1916 log cabin on the slopes of the Twin Sisters in the Tahosa Valley. He became a part-time resident in Estes Park in 1992 and served on the board of directors of the Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation for nine years.
Included among his numerous scholarly publications are 46 books, articles, and reviews of the history and literature of the Estes Park region of Colorado. Most recently, Jim collaborated with Mic Clinger and Derek Fortini on the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park-Then and Now, revised edition (2019) published by the Friends Press. For a more complete list of Jim’s publications, please see the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation website (estesparkmuseumfriends.org).
This spring, Jim continued to give back to the community by making a recent book, Essays Old and New, available free of charge through the Estes Park Museum (www.estes.org.museum) either as a PDF or in Kindle form.
Jim explains in the preface to the book that he intended to publish the essays more traditionally, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered his plans. He wanted readers to have access to the essays easily and quickly while most of us were (and are) staying safe at home. His intended audience, “first and foremost are the friends and supporters of the Estes Park Museum, those individuals who over the years have so generously helped the Museum achieve its mission to preserve and share the history of the Estes valley.” Jim is one of those people who shares his knowledge freely in conversation, lectures, workshops, and the large number of books he has authored.
We hope to be able to celebrate in person to honor Jim this fall.
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Estes Park Museum through fundraising, publications, outreach, volunteerism, special projects, and events.
