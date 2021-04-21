Motion Gets The Job Done

Occasionally someone asks, why did you run for another term on the Town Board of Trustees? Didn’t you previously serve two terms as a trustee? You sold an audiology practice, correct? Aren’t your husband Roger and you retired? You can do as you please, why complicate your life by serving as mayor?
My typical response to the question is twofold. First, as a former business owner and athlete, I am used to being in motion and plan to stay in motion, until something slows me down. Second, I derive great satisfaction from completing things I start. My answer usually concludes with me saying that as mayor I get to both, be in motion and complete things, but do so at rates and amounts different than what I previously knew.
For instance, as a business owner and as an athlete I had to respond to quickly changing circumstances. Time was critical. Motion mattered. Speed was key to success. In contrast, government—in Estes and elsewhere— moves at a much different pace. Every step is set forth in laws and codes. Transparent planning, notifications, funding, preparation and approvals take time.
Not surprisingly, as mayor I now find myself reading updates about capital investment projects of the town that were either contemplated or set in motion during my previous two terms as a trustee. Creating situations in which what I helped start are coming to fruition.
The Stanley Home Museum is one such project. Headed up by a private foundation, town trustees have been frequently engaged in discussions about the museum. Having participated in early on discussions about formation of the museum, I was delighted to recently participate in a preview tour of the museum. The official public opening is occurring on May 1st (and a drive by celebration is planned for Friday, April 30th from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.).
I brought Sean Knudson, my 15-year-old grandson to the event as my guest. Not sure what level of interest to expect from Sean, I was pleased to see his interest heighten as the tour progressed and details about Flora and F. O. Stanley and their house were presented. JoAnn Batey, President of the Historic Stanley Home Foundation and R. J. Lara, the museum’s executive director did terrific jobs explaining the renovation process that’s underway.
After leaving the museum, while I was driving, Sean chatted up a storm about what he’d experienced. I attribute much of Sean’s gregariousness to the passion that JoAnn and R. J. brought to their roles as docents. Thanks to their well-delivered and informative presentations, this grandmother earned some positive points with her grandson for a memorable afternoon.
As I write this report out, I’m reflecting on the event at the museum, the nature of motion and importance of completion. I think about the many forms that motion can take for the common good of Estes Park. The countless ways townspeople move ideas forward. The wonderful feelings that accompany every forward step of a capital improvement project, and the joy of shared accomplishment that comes with a project’s completion. As these thoughts wash over me, my heart is filled with gratitude for all who toil in the service of others... and for my grandson who helps me focus on what matters most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.