The Estes Park Middle School STEAM (Science Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) class taught by Joe Frey is again teaming up with Nicole Rische’s Art classes to created professional looking Christmas cards that are available for sale. Cards can be viewed and ordered by going to www.estesparksteam.com, the STEAM class’ student-created website.
Cards are 5 ½” x 8”, printed on 80 lb. card stock, and come with an envelope. Best of all is the price—you can get 40 cards for $25, 20 cards for $13; 10 cards for $7; or cards can be purchased individually for $1 per card. Simply go to www.estesparksteam.com and peruse the various offerings; then you can use the email contact located on the site to order your cards, which would be available the next day for pickup at the Estes Park Middle School office.
Each year we offer new cards created by our middle school students, as well as some of our top sellers from previous years.
Please visit www.estesparksteam.com and see what you think of this latest endeavor by students of Estes Park Middle School.
