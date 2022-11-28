On December 5, 2022, our Urgent Care hours will change to align with the needs of our patients more closely. In addition to opening earlier (at 8 AM, seven days a week), the hours will more closely reflect the local pharmacy hours, allowing you to pick up your prescriptions after your visit to the Urgent Care, rather than the following day.
Hours, starting December 5, will be:
Monday thru Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM
Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 4 PM
These hours will stay in effect indefinitely, and if/when we change, we’ll announce it through all of the appropriate channels.
The Estes Park Health Urgent Care Center was opened in May/June of 2020, right during the first rugged months of the COVID pandemic. It was a challenging time to open such a service, but in the two years since, we’ve enjoyed much growth and a high degree of local support. We’re also there when needed for our high volume of visitors and tourists.
You can check out our eph.org website for more information at eph.org/our-services/urgent-care-center. You’ll find a good explanation of “Where to Get Your Care” – when to go to the Urgent Care versus when to go to the Emergency Department.
Our Urgent Care staff is there for you, at 420 Steamer Drive (just east of the Safeway Gas location), with a full range of services to help you get back on track to health and wellness.
