Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 42F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.