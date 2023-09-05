Ten years later: Poignant memories of the flood remain strong

Although it’s been ten years since a flood ravished Estes Park, the events of that day and the days that followed remain fresh in my memory.
I still remember being downtown and experiencing the surreal happenings there. I can’t forget the feel of the rain falling from the low clouds that day. Still hear echoes of rocks cascading down nearby mountains. And envision roiling water everywhere. Spewing over bridges. Covering every street and each sidewalk. Engulfing stores, homes, cars and more.
My heart continues to ache for the townspeople who had to flee to safety, leaving all possessions behind. And the homeowners with houses ruined by water spouting through basement floors and foundations when the pressure of water below became too intense. And the many businesses with water and mud where customers recently stood.
I have not forgotten being at home. With the rock wall, marking the boundary of our property, becoming a water fall filling the basement of our house with mud and water. And me, with husband Roger working at the maintenance department of the local school district, giving my full attention to moving furniture and belongings to safety.
During the days after the flood, I remember, as a trustee of the Town, participating in emergency meetings, obtaining large numbers of much-needed port-a-potties, and figuring out the best placement for them in neighborhoods. I also remember feeling a profound sense of Estes Park being isolated from other communities along the Front Range. That prior to the flood most of them were just 20 to 45 minutes away. But afterwards, several hours, and a trip over Trail Ridge Road, were needed to reach them.
Also, I remember that amidst the chaos and adversity of the flood, a spirit of “Moutain Strong” was birthed here. The memory of that spirit is something I never want to lose. And I hope it stays strong in us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.