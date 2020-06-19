Stories From The Wandering Wildlife Society Volunteers

This is calving season for elk and deer, so our volunteers are out in our orange vests to make sure people and wildlife stay safe. They have spotted several cows and calves around the west end of Lake Estes. Knowing that new mamas can be aggressively protective of their young, our volunteers tell visitors to keep their distance, especially those with dogs. They often see first hand and hear reports about people being chased by mamas, so our volunteers regularly communicate the dangers to people they meet along the lake path. They are also communicating with Estes Park Police and CPW as needed. If you see cows and calves at this time, please keep your distance. Our volunteers are out at random times during busy weekends, Fridays through Sundays, near the Visitor’s Center and Bird Sanctuary.
To learn more about the Wandering Wildlife Society, please go to www.WanderingWildlifeSociety.org
