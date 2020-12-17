As a member of the Glen Haven Fire Auxiliary and a long-time resident of Glen Haven, I would like to express my heart felt appreciation and gratitude to all the individuals who supported Brownfield’s rummage sale fundraiser for our Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department.
We know how difficult times are right now, but so many people and businesses have come forward to donate to our small, but mighty all volunteer fire department. Your donations will go a long way to repair equipment and purchase new equipment needed to continue fighting fires in the future.
Thank you again Brownfield’s for your amazing $20,000 donation!
Marsha Hobert
