The Stanley Home Foundation is thrilled with the many stunning furniture and accessory pieces that the people of Estes Park have so generously donated to bring the F. O. and Flora Stanley house back to its original 1904 state.
A few weeks ago, the Stanley Steamer Co. donated all the cleaning of the beautiful hardwood floors and they are truly lovely.
We are now in the process of placing the furniture in the individual rooms, and hope to obtain grants to do the repairs needed in each room. We are still needing a few items. If you have any of the following things and are willing to donate them, please get in contact with us:
*curved, glass oak china cabinet
*large, oak icebox
*long, narrow sofa table
*antique quilts
*large, standing globe
*cut glass pieces
*crystal candlesticks
*large vases
*antique game boards
*antique beaded purses
*1900–1920 clothes and hats
*antique jewelry
*antique pictures and frames
*large wardrobes
*antique umbrellas and canes
*antique wicker furniture
*antique oriental rugs
*antique kitchen tins
*large stained glass window
*coal/wood enamel stove
As a reminder, we are trying to make sure that all donated items are from the 1890–1910 time period. Please contact Kelley Anderson @ (970) 580–1088 if you have items you’d be willing to donate.
