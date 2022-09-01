People Are The Heart Of Estes Park

As your mayor, I have many responsibilities. I am very serious about fulfilling each and every responsibility. One responsibility involves encouraging people to contribute to betterment of Estes Park. I use various means for fulfilling it. Read on to learn about two such means.
The Estes Park Museum Friends and Foundation annually presents its Pioneer Award to a townsperson that has contributed to the history and positive legacy of Estes Park. Last Thursday, during the organization’s annual meeting I had the special privilege of presenting the award and reading a mayoral proclamation to this year’s recipient, Marty Yochum Casey. Marty’s contributions are well known. They include service to the museum organization and the sharing of her gifts and talents with the community through her cooking, entrepreneurship, participating in projects, historic preservation efforts, managing the Stanley Hotel Museum and creating of the Historic Home Tours. Further, Marty established Friends Press, which publishes books about the history of Estes Valley and she wrote and illustrated a book of poetry about her walks in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The following day I’m at the Art Center of Estes Park. There, manager Lars Sage greets me with a big smile, hands me a slip of paper, then tells me to take as much time as needed to select the piece of art that will earn the Mayor’s Choice Plein Air Award. I begin by walking from piece to piece. Going clockwise, I make my way through the gallery, pausing to experience each piece. As I make a second pass through, I appreciate the variety of scenery and themes that the pieces by the artists from 35 states had so skillfully captured. As I start a third pass, my heart takes charge of my mind. I feel a watercolor of Sprague Lake pulling me to it. Its colors are so delicate, and clouds just the right height for the time of day the lighting suggests. As serenity and calm fill my being, I know Connie Schmidt’s “Waiting for Moose” deserves the award from this mayor.
The awe-inspiring Plein Air pieces are on display at the Art Center for the next several weeks. I encourage you to stop by and check them out, then let me know which one is your favorite.
Closing out this report out, I readily see that presenting the Pioneer Award to Marty and selecting Connie’s Plein Air piece for the Mayor’s Choice award helped me end the week on an upbeat note. For that I am grateful. It does, however, take further reflection for me to understand that it’s the heartfelt manner through which each woman so graciously gives of her talents and gifts, not the awards and proclamations they receive, that makes Estes Park better. That I, as your mayor, have a responsibility to serve in a similar heartfelt manner and encourage others to do likewise. And when I do, I am better, as is our town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.