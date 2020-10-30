Midday October 22, people throughout the valley began leaving businesses, jobs and homes moments after receiving notice to immediately evacuate Estes Park. Soon after, their cars, stuffed with hurriedly loaded possessions and necessities, formed massive caravans bravely streaming down Highways 34, 7 and 36 toward the valley where shelter with family, friends, or refuge at Red Cross sites were waiting. A stark contrast to the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires that were looming large and surrounding Estes Park.
As the day wore on, people found their safe places. With a roof overhead and food to eat, they checked on-line and watched the news, worried about the fate of what they’d left behind, yet thankful for what and who they’d brought with them.
As I made the rounds of the various Red Cross shelters, Loveland, Longmont, Westminster, Boulder and so on-it was brought to my attention that the arrival of evacuees from Estes at not just one site, but all sites heralded the emergence of a common pattern of behavior. It went something like this. At first, evacuees would gather at meal time-morning, noon and evening. Next they’d greet old friends, after which they began making new friends. Exchanging information about lives being disrupted. Making plans for returning home.
With each meal, the pattern of bonding was more readily apparent than at the previous meal. Conversations shifted from superficial despair and anguish to heartfelt discourse about shared acquaintances, common love of the mountains, recollections of favorite places...
and, a deep appreciation for their hometown, Estes Park.
Adjacent to this piece are photographs of the people of Estes Park at Red Cross shelters. Take a moment to look at their faces. In the smiles, see their resilience. Feel the inner strength in the twinkle of their eyes and the ready-for-what-awaits attitude of their postures. Then look at all the pictures together. Think about how, despite the diverse nature of our lives, and in spite of the disruption of our lives by the two biggest wildfires in the recorded history of Colorado... we are one town. And that bond, wherever we are, regardless of reason, is undeniable.
