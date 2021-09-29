As Pete Seeger’s lyrics so aptly remind us, to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose, under heaven. Of the four temperate seasons, fall is the one with which I most closely identify.
Perhaps that’s because fall is a time with a clear sense of purpose. It’s when the sun moves away from the Earth, making days shorter and temperatures cooler. Children head back to school. Visitors flock here to see the leaves and watch the elk do their thing. People who have business to do, take care of it. And family members scurry about to see each other before winter arrives.
In the spirit of the season, as mayor of Estes Park I’m busily working through a check list of items from the Strategic Plan of the Town of Estes Park. Some items have been on hold due to the unexpected demands of the recent wildfires and current pandemic. Now, thanks to the prudent decisions made regarding both, the Town is moving forward with fall and winter projects and considering projects for next spring and summer.
It was in same fall season spirit that my sister-in-law Linda and her husband Jerry recently invited Roger and me to come to Iowa to help them pack up for a move to Texas after living 53 years in the same house. With an attic full of family memories—100-year-old dolls, scrapbooks, beer mugs, garden whimsy, a pewter collection from Estes Park, countless toys—they wanted us to come get some items for our three adult Knudson children to remember their Iowa adventures and family roots. In addition to their respective family heirlooms, all our children surprisingly requested that we take a photograph of the attic playroom animal wallpaper before returning to Estes Park.
Amidst the autumn splendor, please take time to check out the golden leaves. Listen to the bugling elk. Hug your family members. Be kind to your neighbors. And as you do, give thanks that for everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose, under heaven.
