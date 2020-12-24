Town And EVRC Award 24 Businesses Winterization Grants

The Town of Estes Park, with its partners on the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC), is pleased to announce that 24 businesses will receive awards to winterize outdoor spaces, with funding from CDOT's Revitalizing Main Street program. $50,000 in equipment and/or materials will encourage continued and expanded use of outdoor spaces during the current pandemic restrictions.

Grant recipient, Kirby Nelson-Hazelton with Rock Cut Brewing Company commented “We are very grateful to the Town and CDOT for making these funds available. We're excited to add more warmth and comfort to our outdoor patio. We're sure our guests will appreciate that, too!” Another grant recipient, Val Thompson with You Need Pie Diner added “This grant will allow us to keep doing business and will help us get through the winter months in Estes Park.”

Recipients of the grant are listed

below.

Rock Cut Brewing Company

Peppers Mexican Grill

Mystic Mountain Gallery & Gifts

Bird & Jim

Estes Park Brewery

SEASONED ~ An American Bistro

Molly B

Mountain Home Café Restaurant

Inkwell & Brew

Macdonald Book Shop

Himalayan Curry & Kebob

Wild Rose Restaurant

Avant Garde Aleworks

American Legion Post 119

The Twin Owls Steakhouse

You Need Pie Diner

EP Big Horn Restaurant Inc.

Coffee On the Rocks

Sunny Acre Corp DBA The Egg of Estes

Snowy Peaks Winery

La Cabana Mexican Bar and Gill

Notchtop Cafe

Chipper's Lanes

Elkins Distilling Co.

For more information about the EVRC, visit www.estes.org/evrc.

