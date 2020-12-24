Town And EVRC Award 24 Businesses Winterization Grants

The Town of Estes Park, with its partners on the Estes Valley Resiliency Collaborative (EVRC), is pleased to announce that 24 businesses will receive awards to winterize outdoor spaces, with funding from CDOT's Revitalizing Main Street program. $50,000 in equipment and/or materials will encourage continued and expanded use of outdoor spaces during the current pandemic restrictions.
Grant recipient, Kirby Nelson-Hazelton with Rock Cut Brewing Company commented “We are very grateful to the Town and CDOT for making these funds available. We're excited to add more warmth and comfort to our outdoor patio. We're sure our guests will appreciate that, too!” Another grant recipient, Val Thompson with You Need Pie Diner added “This grant will allow us to keep doing business and will help us get through the winter months in Estes Park.”
Recipients of the grant are listed
below.
Rock Cut Brewing Company
Peppers Mexican Grill
Mystic Mountain Gallery & Gifts
Bird & Jim
Estes Park Brewery
SEASONED ~ An American Bistro
Molly B
Mountain Home Café Restaurant
Inkwell & Brew
Macdonald Book Shop
Himalayan Curry & Kebob
Wild Rose Restaurant
Avant Garde Aleworks
American Legion Post 119
The Twin Owls Steakhouse
You Need Pie Diner
EP Big Horn Restaurant Inc.
Coffee On the Rocks
Sunny Acre Corp DBA The Egg of Estes
Snowy Peaks Winery
La Cabana Mexican Bar and Gill
Notchtop Cafe
Chipper's Lanes
Elkins Distilling Co.
For more information about the EVRC, visit www.estes.org/evrc.
