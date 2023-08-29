The last day of daily summer service for The Peak (formerly Estes Transit) will conclude on Monday, Sept. 4, for the following routes:
Gold (Fall River Road and The Stanley Hotel)
Blue (Big Thompson Avenue, Dry Gulch Road, and Stanley Village)
Brown (downtown, East Riverside Drive, and Highway 66)
Silver (Highway 7, Fish Creek Road, Events Complex, and Estes Valley Community Center)
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 9, these four routes will offer weekend-only service (Saturday and Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 1. The Red Route (downtown/Elkhorn Avenue) will continue daily service (Monday through Sunday) from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 22.
The Peak will offer free, special event service for a number of fall and winter events, including Scot Fest (Sept. 9-10), Autumn Gold and Rails in the Rockies (Sept. 23-24), the Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 18), and the Catch the Glow Parade (Nov. 24).
Bustang to Estes service will continue running every weekend through Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets to ride Bustang to Estes can be purchased at RideBustang.com.
The Peak is provided by the Town of Estes Park and funded by the Town General Fund, Parking Services Fund (via paid parking revenues), Federal Transit Administration grants, and local sponsors. For the most up-to-date 2023 service information, please visit www.estes.org/shuttles.
