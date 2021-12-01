Estes Transit and Via Mobility Services are partnering to promote their fare-free, wheelchair-accessible winter transportation service offerings in Estes Park. Between Via’s weekday, on-demand service and the Town’s weekend Winter Trolley Service, there will be a free transportation option seven days per week beginning Friday, Dec. 3.
Estes Transit’s Winter Trolley Service will serve a fixed route of stops in the downtown area on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. These stops will be served approximately every 15 minutes:
· Stop #1: Estes Park Visitor Center
· Stop #2: Bond Park (SW Corner)
· Stop #3: The Ore Cart Rock Shop
· Stop #4: Tregent Park
· Stop #5: West Park Center
· Stop #6: The Maxwell Inn
· Stop #7: Mrs. Walsh’s Garden
· Stop #8: The Grubsteak Restaurant
· Stop #9: Moosely T’s
· Stop #10: Thirty Below Leather
The Town’s service will complement Via’s on-demand, door-through-door service within the Town of Estes Park and some portions of surrounding Larimer County. Via’s service is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Rides can be scheduled one to seven days in advance by calling 303-447-9636. Same-day scheduling is available on a limited basis.
“The Town is excited to partner with Via Mobility Services to promote free, accessible transportation options in Estes Park. Via has been serving the Estes Valley for nearly two decades; however, it may not be widely known that their service is free and open to riders of all ages and abilities,” said Vanessa Solesbee, the Town’s Parking & Transit Manager.
“Via is thrilled to see Estes Park expand transportation options to include a winter weekend fixed route transit option. We would also like to remind the public that Via’s weekday door-through-door service is available to all Estes Park residents,” shared Lisa Bitzer, Via’s Director of Operations.
Per Federal Transit Administration (FTA) order, face coverings are required on Estes Transit and Via vehicles for drivers and passengers, including children over the age of two.
For more information about Estes Transit, visit www.estes.org/shuttles for Via Mobility Services, visit https://viacolorado.org.
