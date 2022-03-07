Estes Chamber Executive Director Steps Down

The Estes Chamber of Commerce announced the resignation of Executive Director Donna Carlson effective May 7.
“After living in Estes Park away from my family for two years, my family has asked me to return home to Colorado Springs, where my kids have lifelong friends, and my husband would like my help in building on the strong business foundation he has in Southern Colorado,” Carlson said. “I resisted this decision for a long time because the success of the past two years makes me feel valuable here. But for me to say no to my family is also to say no to the person who is better equipped to take the Estes Chamber into the next level of growth.”
The Executive Committee of the Estes Chamber, led by 2022 Board Chair Carissa Streib, has already started the process of revising and posting the job description, hoping to fill the position in April to provide ample time for a thorough handoff. If the Board has not secured the right candidate by May 1, Carlson will be available on a contract basis to work remotely so the Chamber can keep its commitments to members.
About Carlson, the Executive Committee expressed on behalf of the board, “We are certain we had the right leader in place to get us where we are over the past two years. To triple our membership during a pandemic and the 2021 fire season is a significant accomplishment. We’re sad to see Donna leave, but very encouraged about our next season of growth.”
The Estes Chamber of Commerce is the “new” chamber in Estes Park, 100% founded and funded by members, in May 2019. The Chamber is the voice of business with the Town of Estes Park, Estes Park EDC, Visit Estes Park and other organizations collaborating for a stronger business climate and tourism economy. The success of the Chamber is measured in making Estes Park a better place to live, work and play. www.esteschamber.org.
