A note to our readers and advertisers:
While we must grudgingly accept the new normal within our community for at least the next few weeks, we are determined to make the best of it. So, please be aware that the Estes Park News and estesparknews.com maintain our commitment to providing you with news and information to help you see the good news of the week. We plan to continue our normal publication schedule.
We ask that you also keep us posted on the good news in your world by emailing info@epnews.com. Knowledge is power for us all, and as we spend less time in face-to-face dialogue with each other, publications like ours can help maintain the sense of community we share.
We need to share the good news with each other, so that while our community is honestly aware of the challenges we face, we can still be uplifted by our continued joys and successes.
Because the COVID-19 phenomenon is the most talked-about event of our time, it is also the least accurately talked-about event of our time. We encourage you to do what good journalists do and go to the primary sources of information as directly as possible.
For worldwide and national statistics on the numbers of cases and fatalities, visit worldometers.info/coronavirus/ which aggregates data and links directly to its primary sources in each country.
For more information on COVID-19 - symptoms, preventative measures and recommendations - go to the CDC website at CDC.gov.
A final word...
Tomorrow will belong to those who make the best use of their time today. Change, even unwelcome change, brings opportunities. New ways of doing things will present themselves. Those who use this uncomfortable time to observe the changes and prepare for their effects will be far more likely to find prosperity on the other side. Stay healthy, stay vigilant, and never allow complacency to set in.
We wish good health to all our readers and advertisers and we look forward to the day we can shake hands with you again and begin to seize the new opportunities awaiting us on the other side of this crisis.
The Estes Park News team
Thank you so much for keeping the news coming. I always enjoy the articles and the updates. Be well and happy Easter!
