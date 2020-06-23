Estes Park Power and Communications to replace electric pole at switchbacks
Estes Park Power and Communications has scheduled a power outage on July 7, 2020,along County Road 43 to allow the crew to set a new pole on the lower part of the switchbacks. The outage will begin at 3 p.m. and could last through 6 p.m. The affected area is along County Road 43 from the switchbacks to the end of the Estes Power & Communications service area, including all of Glen Haven and the Retreat. All customers in this area will be affected by the outage. Outage notification signs have been placed along CR 43 and a map of the affected area can be found on the Estes Park Power Outage Public Information Map: https://arcg.is/1GGH0e
The work will be done with a crane, requiring traffic control to be in place while the crane is in operation. Once the pole is set the crew will then transfer all power lines and equipment to the new pole. In order to perform this work as quickly and safely as possible, crews must turn off power to the affected area.
For more information on this project, please contact Estes Park Power and Communications Administrative Assistant Sarah Clark at 970-577-3627 or sclark@estes.org.
