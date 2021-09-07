Group Dedicates Carolyn Patch Fairbanks Dog Park

A group of animal lovers assembled on Saturday to witness the re-naming of the dog park to commemorate the work Carolyn Fairbanks did to benefit pets in the Estes Valley during her life.
Local Realtor Mike Richardson spearheaded the concept a few months ago, which happened to align with a signage project at Stanley Park. He remarked, “Thanks to the Rec District for letting us re-name to dog park to honor a special lady. The turnout was amazing! A big thanks to Mindy Stone for helping me put this event together, and also to the Estes Valley Pet Association for all they do.”
The sign is in a new format which was approved by the EVRPD Board a few months ago. Tom Carosello, EVRPD’s Exective Director commented, “EVRPD would like to thank staff members Lisa VonBargen and Michael Barringer for their efforts toward expediting this initiative, as well as Mike Richardson for suggesting this honor and coordinating the logistics to see it realized”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.