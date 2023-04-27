Village Thrift Shop Grant To Community Garden By Estes Valley Community Garden Board

This week the Estes Valley Community Garden received a very generous grant from the Village Thrift Shop. We are excited to announce that this funding will allow us to move forward with our “Gardening Opportunities for Seniors” program.
With this funding we will convert another group of garden plots to the taller height, specifically for seniors. The taller frames eliminate the need to get down on hands and knees and get back up again, and coincidentally will give some defense against the continuing Wyoming ground squirrel munching.
Thank you, Village Thrift Shop and everyone who donates to the shop or purchases items there – this support is why they are able to fund so many projects each year for so many Estes Park nonprofits.
More good news: Estes Valley Community Garden still has some plots available for the 2023 season. If you are interested, go to www.evcg.org and follow the "Get a Plot" link. You will find an application form that can be emailed directly to us.
You too could have one of the 4'x 10' plots and enjoying a harvest of vegetables, small fruits, or flowers in the coming summer. The $60 annual fee covers support services, including irrigation and compost for topping off in spring.
We try to arrange sponsorships that cover the cost of a plot for those who are unable to afford the annual fee. To apply for sponsorship, just check the box, “I qualify for a sponsorship” using the income guidelines listed on the application form.
If you are interested in sponsoring one or more plots, please contact us at evcg@evcg.org.
For more information about the Estes Valley Community Garden or to apply for a plot, visit our website at www.evcg.org, or email the Board at evcg@evcg.org.
