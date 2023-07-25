Night work is now complete in ZONE ONE of the Downtown Estes Loop construction. Xcel Energy will have its contractor, Mears, conducting night work on East Riverside Drive and Elkhorn Avenue (ZONE THREE). This is expected to occur nightly, Monday through Friday, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Wednesday, July 26 and continuing until the work is complete (tentatively late August 2023) as approved on the Town's Night Work Permit. Additional information can be obtained directly from the Mears representative at 601-552-1456.
West Riverside Drive reopened to motorists last week, with traffic configuration in the final designed flow. It is now a one-way road running from Crags Drive to East Riverside Drive. Traffic will no longer travel southwest on West Riverside Drive. Additionally, the new bridge will also reopen with a 3-way stop at East Riverside Drive. Motorists will be able to turn right or left onto East Riverside Drive from the new bridge. Please be aware of the new traffic flow directions and obey all signage.
We know construction is never easy. Thank you for your patience while we improve your infrastructure. If you have any questions, please contact the project information manager at PublicInfoCO@gmail.com. For regular project updates, please visit www.downtownestesloop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.