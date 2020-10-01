Hermit Park Open Space in Estes Park will be closed to the public to allow crews to grade and perform seasonal road maintenance starting Monday, October 12.
All trails and public spaces within Hermit Park will be closed. Current camping reservations scheduled during the Oct 12-14 closure will be honored. Roadwork is expected to be completed that week, and Hermit Park should reopen to the public on Thursday, October 15. The road work depends on the weather, so visitors should check the COTREX app or website prior to arrival.
For more information, please visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/
hermit-park or COTREX attrails.colorado.gov/places/na~
2270137.
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
