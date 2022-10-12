The Town of Estes Park invites community members to learn about the Cleave Street Improvements project and provide input on the preferred design concept at a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in Room 203 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. A project overview will be presented by Kimley-Horn, the Town’s engineering consultant. Residents, business owners, property owners, and others interested in this project are encouraged to attend. Public Works staff will also be available to discuss the project.
The Downtown Plan, input received at the public meeting held on Aug. 25, and the results of the August public survey were all considered in the development of the preferred design concept. The proposal consists of a public plaza shared by all users (pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists) with two-way traffic, loading areas, no on-street parking, drainage improvements, and streetscape improvements. Town staff are currently developing a plan to lessen the impacts of the loss of parking along the corridor and will provide an update at the public meeting.
The design concept can be reviewed and commented upon through Wednesday, Oct. 27, at www.estes.org/Cleave. Public comments can be submitted to publicworks@estes.org or mailed directly to: Town of Estes Park Public Works, RE: Cleave Street Improvements, P.O. Box 1200, Estes Park, CO 80517.
Design of the Cleave Street Improvements is anticipated to be finalized in early 2023, with construction expected to take place later in the year. This project is funded with Street Improvement Funds from the one percent sales tax approved by voters under the 2014 Ballot Issue 1A.
For more information, visit www.estes.org/Cleave or contact Jeff Bailey, Civil Engineer, at 970-577-3575 or jbailey@estes.org.
