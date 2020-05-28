The Estes Park Police Department’s community service officers (CSOs) are at their posts for the summer. These hardworking seasonal employees serve as ambassadors in the downtown corridor. This year the CSOs will be focused on the Elkhorn Avenue intersections, aiming to keep pedestrians out of intersections between walk cycles and cars out of intersections during walk cycles. During times of extremely heavy vehicle traffic, they will be seen directing traffic as necessary to ease congestion. In addition, CSOs will be on foot patrol assisting sworn officers. The CSOs are supervised by Officer Curt Plassmeyer.
Estes Park Police Department’s downtown staffing for 2020:
Officer Curt Plassmeyer moved from Idaho to Estes Park with his wife and two daughters in 2014. Curt has been a law enforcement officer for 11 years. He is currently the school resource officer during the school year and the CSO supervisor during the summer. Curt also conducts violent intruder (ALICE) trainings for the community, is a member of the Rooftop Rodeo committee, and coaches youth basketball and volleyball. Curt enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, hunting, fishing and playing golf.
Marshall Phares grew up in Estes Park and was part of the Estes Park High School graduating class of 2018. He graduated from Front Range Community College this year with an Associate’s Degree in Arts and is now pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership. He has a passion for traveling and is very excited to work downtown and meet people from around the world as they visit Estes Park.
Maverick Sambrano is originally from San Bernardino, California. He moved to Colorado with his family in 2016. He graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a major in Criminal Justice Criminology and a minor in Psychology. Maverick is excited about a career in law enforcement. He loves the outdoors and likes to hunt, fish and off-road as much as possible.
Carleigh Chrastil grew up in Estes Park and graduated from Estes Park High School. She is currently majoring in Criminal Justice at New Hampshire University and hopes to continue a career in law enforcement. Carleigh loves to work out, hike, fish, and is very excited for the day the gyms open back up.
Omar Mendoza grew up in the Denver North Metro area. He has spent the last six years working in construction engineering. Omar is excited about the opportunity to work in a place like Estes Park and a change in his life and career. Omar loves fly fishing, being in the outdoors, and playing guitar.
Audrey Ruda grew up on the Space Coast of Florida. She moved to Laramie, Wyoming to attend the University of Wyoming. Audrey is majoring in Criminal Justice and wants to pursue a career in law enforcement. She is also a member of Detachment 940 in the Air Force ROTC program. Audrey enjoys exercising, soccer and photography.
Jessi Mogensen is originally from Chicago and moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University. She is majoring in Sociology and Criminology with a minor in Russian. Jessi enjoys boxing, working out and spending time with her dogs.
These officers will be visible throughout the downtown area seven days a week from Memorial Day weekend until mid-August and on weekends through September. Police Chief Wes Kufeld, who once served as a CSO himself, believes in the importance of this program. He stated, “We strive to provide a safe environment for all who enjoy Estes Park. Our CSOs are a great addition and they are ready to assist with public safety needs in our downtown area.”
