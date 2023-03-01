Hermit Park Open Space, located two miles southeast of Estes Park, reopened Wednesday, March 1 following a seasonal winter closure.
This will be a limited opening at Hermit Park Open Space with portions of the campgrounds and cabin loop opening for the season. The road through Hermit Park Open Space will be open to vehicles up to the Kruger Rock Trailhead. Visitors may still access the Moose Meadow Trail via foot, bike or horse.
Access to trails are weather dependent. Roads and trails may be closed due to muddy or other adverse conditions. Before heading out, check current conditions at Colorado Trails Explorer (COTREX) at trails.colorado.gov.
For camping information and reservations, please visit www.larimercamping.com.
