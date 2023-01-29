Program Saturday, January 28, 2023
Our guest speaker for this months free public lecture will be Deborah Price. The title of her presentation is “Dark Skies Matter.”
Light pollution blots out much of our night sky and prevents us from seeing the views that our ancestors enjoyed, but there are also other reasons to protect the night sky. More than half of wildlife species depend on darkness to survive, and a lack of light is important for human health.
Deborah Price, retired Natural History Program Specialist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space and board member for the Colorado Chapter of the International Dark Sky Association, will share why dark skies matter to all of us, and what we can all do to help preserve darkness now and for the future. She will also share some of the work of the International Dark Sky association and offer tips on how everyone can do their part to help protect dark skies. Brochures and information from the International Dark-Sky Association will be available for attendees.
Deborah coordinated a dark sky monitoring project for Boulder County Parks & Open Space, organized their astronomy programs, and continues to volunteer with astronomy and dark sky projects. She is passionate about preserving dark skies and likes the reminder it provides us that we are part of something much larger than just the earth.
The observatory is just north of the high school at 1600 Manford Ave. Park in the teacher’s parking lot adjacent to the observatory. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the meeting/lecture will start at p.m. The presentation, including a question-and-answer period, lasts about an hour. After the presentation, weather permitting, we will look through the 16 inch dome telescope at various celestial objects.
If you have any questions, please check the EPMO website which you can find at: www.AngelsAbove.org . The lecture is free to the public and no reservations necessary. Just come and join the party and be ready to ask questions! For more information, please call the observatory at 970-586-5668.
The goal of the Estes Valley Astronomical Society (EVAS) is to promote amateur astronomy and education in the Estes valley.
