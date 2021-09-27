The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team is off to an amazing start for their 2021 race season! The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th – 12th Grade Students. High School students on the Estes Park MTB Team race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 1600 other students from across the state. The Estes Park MTB Team has been training for the 2021 race season since August 1st and their hard training efforts are showing after their first two races!
After not being able to race in person for 2020, their first race of the 2021 Colorado League season was an Individual Time Trial at Frisco Bay Invitational in Frisco, CO, on August 28th. Four Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes gave it their all, racing the clock for 2 laps / 12 miles on the fun Frisco course. After a beautiful day of racing on Saturday: Senior JV Girls Racer Sydney Lewelling finished 7th place, Junior JV Girls Racer Isabella Putman finished 14th place, Junior JV Boys Racer Sam Honda finished 18th place, and Sophomore Boys Racer Odin Rhode finished 4th place. Due to their amazing race times, the Estes Park MTB Team also took home the 3rd Place Team Trophy for their Division 3!
The Estes Park MTB Team’s second race of this 2021 Colorado League season took place on September 25th at the Haymaker Classic in Eagle, CO. Five Estes Park MTB Team high school student athletes competed on the hot and dusty Eagle XC race course for either 3 laps / 18 miles for Varsity or 2 laps / 12 miles for JV and Sophomore.
Senior Varsity Boys Racer Ben Ferree started in the back of the pack for his Varsity category and worked his way up to finish a stellar 11th place in his first ever 3 lap Varsity race. Junior JV Boys Racer Sam Honda an impressive 19th place in the largest category field against 102 JV Boys Racers. Sophomore Boys Racer Odin Rhode experienced the thrill of racing his first ever XC race day, and all the dust that comes with being the final category wave of the day, and finished an amazing 6th place in the field of 70 Sophomore Boys Racers. Junior JV Girls Racer Isabella Putman moved up from her 33rd call up to a fantastic 21st place finish.
Senior JV Girls Racer Sydney Lewelling started off her 2021 XC race season with her first ever podium finish! Sydney started with a call up of 11th and crushed her way up to an amazing 4th place finish in the field of 43 JV Girls Racers! Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all five of the high school student athletes on the Estes Park MTB Team, the team brought home the 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3! Way to go, EP MTB Team!
Their next race is on October 10th at the Granby Ranch Round-Up in Granby, CO, which will solidify the student athletes’ standings in order to qualify for the Colorado State Championship Race in Durango, CO, on October 23-24. Keep up the good work, Estes Park!
