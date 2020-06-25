Larimer County Public Health is releasing a dashboard to help the community understand risk and COVID-19 data relevant to Larimer County.
The dashboard highlights the early warning indicators that were included in the county suppression plan submitted to the state. These indicators are used by the Health Department to monitor the health of our hospital systems and COVID-19 case data.
The dashboard data will be updated as that data becomes available. Some indicators are updated daily, while hospital data will be updated three times a week.
Larimer County residents have done a great job flattening, however the curve does not go away. Face coverings, social distancing, handwashing, increased testing and close contact follow up all help slow the spread of the virus in the community. Those precautions must continue in order to allow Larimer County to move forward without a surge in cases as restrictions are lifted.
“We have been hearing from our community that people want to be able to see hospital data and understand COVID-19 spread in Larimer County,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “We are excited to have worked with our county IT team to provide this needed resource for our residents.”
You can view the Larimer County COVID-19 Dashboard at http://larimer.org/covid-dashboard
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
