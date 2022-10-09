On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., local author Bob Leavitt will present a program at the Estes Valley Library on his new book, “A History of the Southern Estes Valley, with Special Emphasis on Carriage Hills.”
If you were unable to attend his book release presentation in July, you won’t want to miss this second chance. This program is presented by the Estes Park Genealogical Society (EPGS) in the Hondius Room at the library.
Local history buffs will enjoy learning about the second ranch in Estes Valley, homesteaded by a name previous lost to local history, James McLaughlin. Carriage Hills residents will enjoy getting to know Bob and learning about the history of Carriage Hills. Fellow genealogists and researchers will enjoy learning the process for searching land records, accessing the Bureau of Land Management homestead records and other online research tools such as the Colorado Historical Newspaper collection, the Denver Public Library western history collection and the Estes Park Museum online collection.
This program is free and open to the public. This book was published by the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation Press and is currently selling at the Museum Shop for $29.95, with museum members receiving a 10% discount. All proceeds from the sale of the book go to the Museum Friends & Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.