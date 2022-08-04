From the entire community in the Glen Haven and Retreat area, THANK YOU to everyone who supported our 2022 pancake breakfast this year to help raise funds for our Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department. This year’s efforts raised over $26,000 thanks to everyone who supported our event in one way or another.
The Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department is a critical part of the emergency response community throughout southern Larimer County. The Department works closely with the Colorado State Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff's Department, Larimer County Emergency Services, the U.S. Forest Service, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Loveland Rural Fire Protection District, Estes Park Ambulance Service and other agencies to continue to provide emergency response to the Glen Haven community and the entire Estes Valley.
The pancake breakfast, along with other fundraising functions for the Glen Haven Fire Department, are coordinated and supported by the Glen Haven Auxiliary consisting of: Pat Brelig, Laura Brown, Lila Conrad , Eileen Croissant, Sue Engelland, Donna Evans, Stacey Fair, Sandy Grice, Sandra Hazlett, Marsha Hobert, Kelly Housewright, Linda Johnson, Jo McFadden, Sandy Reynolds, Carroll Martin, Gudi Spurlin, Betty Worthington, Polly Bennett, and Joanne Zagorda.
This year, 650 people enjoyed the pancake breakfast prepared by our fire department volunteers. The bake sale generated just over $1,000 with goods prepared by Glen Haven, Retreat and Estes Park residents alike. So many businesses and individuals donated to our silent auction with everything from gift certificates, to dinners, baskets of goodies, homemade items, you name it. The silent auction this year was record-setting and raised over $14,000! We want to thank and acknowledge the following for their donations to the auction:
2022 SILENT AUCTION DONORS
Ace Hardware, Allnut (Rick & Susan), American Legion, Animal Medical Center of E. P., Big Red of the Rockies, Brown (Bruce), Brownfield's Outdoor Shop, Burgers & Gyros on Moraine Avenue, Cabintique, Chick-Fil-A, Colorado Homestead, Copper Kettle, Dakota Jewelry, Donut Haus, E.P. Chiropractic, Ed's Cantina, El Mex-Kal, Enchanted Florist, Estes Park Farmers Market, Estes Park Golf Course, Estes Park Lumber, Estes Park Mountain Shop, Estes Park Pet Lodge, Estes Park Special Events Dept, Estes Valley Community Center, Evans (Donna), Fall River Soaps, Fink (Tony & Sarah), G&B Woodcrafts, Gardner (Sybil), Glacier Lily Spa, Glen Haven General Store, Gordon (Mandy), Hazlett (Don), Hazlett (Gillian), HighCraft Builders, Images of RMNP, Inkwell & Brew, Inn of Glen Haven, Jackknife Sharpening, Jupp (Jeannie), Lazy B (Barleen's), Lazy Moose, Linda Ashton (& Scott), Logemann (Jeannie & Scott), Lumber Liquors, MacDonald Book Shop, MacGregor Ranch, Mama Rose's, Mountain Dew Liquor, Munchin House, NAPA Trail Ridge Auto & Truck, New Village Pizza, Nolan Family, Normali (Dawn), Photos by Marsha (Hobert), Poppy's Pizza & Grill, Rambo's Liquor, Real West Old Time Portraits, Reel Mountain Theatre, Richmond (Chris & Emma), Ride-a-Kart, Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory, Rocky Mtn Conservancy, Rodenmeyer (Greg), Schall, Denny Custom Woodworking, Scratch Deli & Bakery, Shining Moon, Snowy Peaks, Sombrero Stables, Spirits of the Rocks, Spurlin (Gudi), The Taffy Shop, Trailhead Restaurant, White Elk's Vision in Glass, Wynbriar, You Need Pie
HANDMADE BIRD HOUSES:
McTeague (Hugh), Moody (Jack), Martens (Brian & Loretta), Brown (Sid), Reynolds (Chuck), Hauser (Jeff & Kathy G.)
Last, but not least, THANK YOU to our sponsors who either provided services, products or money to support our event: Estes Park News who ran our ads and articles to help promote the event, Bank of Estes Park, Bank of Colorado, YMCA of the Rockies, Kind Coffee, Town of Estes Park, Sugar Shack, and Air-O-Pure. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.