FIRST FRIDAY
While the Art Center will not be open for First Friday, thanks to the donation of a 11 x 14 print entitled Lower Antelope Slot (right) by featured artist Curtis Ghent, we will be offering this print for our traditional giving away of a door prize. The public is invited to enter for the drawing by coming to the Art Center during operating hours 12-4 p.m. this Friday through Monday. If you are unable to come to the gallery and are interested in entering, please send an email with name, phone number and email address. These entries will be included with all other entries for the drawing which will be done at 4:00 p.m. Monday June 8th. If you can, please come view the beautiful photographic pieces by Curtis Ghent, as well as the works by our other artist members.
Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. Masks are required and gloves are provided should anyone wish to look through the bins and card racks. Thanks to the efforts of our “Sweatshop Team” of Pauline Bustamante, Susan Anderson and Anne Sneary, a variety of masks are available for a $5 donation.
HELP US REACH OUR GOAL
We are edging closer to our goal of raising $20,000. Please consider helping achieve our goal by sending donations by check to Art Center of Estes Park, 517 Big Thompson Ave, Unit 245, Estes Park., or you may contribute through our website, www.artcenterofestes.com, by emailing, info@artcenteroestes.com, or calling 970-5865882. You can donate any time. We also encourage you to find more information about the Art Center on our website, FDacebook, https://www.facebook.com/Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, or Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/artcenterofep. Also take an opportunity to view our virtual tours.
ART CENTER CLASSES
“Painting With Cathy Goodale” will continue with her scheduled class on June 17, which will now be an outdoor venture. Those interested must sign up through the Art Center. Fees: Art Center members $72, non-members $80. For further information, contact Cathy Goodale at 970-577-8677 or the Art Center.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
IN MEMORIAM
Lars Sage, Gallery Manager and Alice League, Treasurer for the Art Center have lost their respective spouses. Michael Taylor on May 27 and Larry League on June 2. In lieu of flowers and cards, it is requested that donations be made to the Art Center in their honor or additionally in Larry’s case the American Legion Post 119 in care of Allnutt Funeral Services, 1302 Graves Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517. See the website at www.allnuttestes.com or page 33 of this publication.
