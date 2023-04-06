As part of the Town of Estes Park’s Downtown Wayfinding Plan (DWP), DaVinci Sign Systems, Inc. will begin the first phase of pedestrian wayfinding signs the week of April 3, with 14 new wayfinding signs to be installed throughout the downtown area. These signs will consist of large kiosks with maps of the downtown area and also smaller pedestrian directional signage to local attractions and public destinations such as parks and trails.
Weather permitting, the wayfinding sign installation project is scheduled to start Wednesday, April 5, and continue through early June. Work will consist of small excavations and concrete or paver removal in various locations. The work zones will be small and may disrupt normal pedestrian patterns through the downtown trail and sidewalk network. If necessary, detour routes and/or trail closures will be properly signed. No disruption to any streets is anticipated for this work.
The DWP is led by the Public Works Department and was adopted by the Town Board in January 2023. Learn more about the purpose of wayfinding by visiting www.estes.org/wayfinding. For further information, contact Trevor Wittwer, Civil Engineer, at twittwer@estes.org or 970-577-3586.
