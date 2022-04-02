By: Cato Kraft
The Estes Valley welcomes upwards of 4.6 million guests per summer to enjoy the breathtaking scenery, outdoor activities, and the great businesses that exist in our community. Many visitors of Estes have deep, invested roots in their vacations here; some visiting summer after summer through multiple generations, others turning their beloved vacation spot into a permanent place of respite for retirement. Any way you look at it, the guests of the Estes Valley are proud of visiting Estes Park. Now, through a collaborative partnership of the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center (EPNRC), the Estes Chamber, and United Way of Larimer County (UWLC), guests can show their pride in a new way: contributing toward a sustainable future in the Estes Valley.
Introducing: the Giving Guest program. Launching through generous grant funding from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, the Giving Guest program gives visitors a way to meaningfully connect with our local community. Supporting the place guests love to stay and play, the Giving Guest program gives visitors an opportunity to support the services and nonprofit organizations that make this town – and its residents – healthy and strong.
Guests can choose a local nonprofit sector that is meaningful to them and makes an impactful connection with the community. Local nonprofit sectors Giving Guests can support include: Arts and Culture; Conservation, Recreation, and Environment; Emergency and Human Services, Community and Education; Healthcare and Wellness. Guests can easily access the secure Giving Guest website by scanning a QR code, texting EPGuestsGive to 41444, or visiting
epgivingguest.org. At the end of every summer, the EPNRC will equally distribute the Giving Guest monies collected to all nonprofits who have signed up under the aforementioned categories.
The Giving Guest program allows visitors to invest in Estes Park beyond their time on vacation. By contributing to the Giving Guest program, guests will help nonprofits succeed at their missions. Our collective goal with Giving Guests is to connect tourism, businesses, and nonprofits, in order to succeed in the EPNRC vision of Strong Nonprofits = Strong Community.
The EPNRC is working with the Estes Chamber to have these QR codes and information about the Giving Guest program in businesses and all lodging accommodations across Estes Valley. The first informational Giving Guest business and nonprofit workshop will be on Monday, April 11 from 8:00 am to 9:45 am at VERT Coworking (1230 Big Thompson Ave). If your business or nonprofit is interested in being a part of this revolutionary way for Estes Guests to give back to our nonprofit sector, or just want to learn more, RSVP for this first informational workshop at www.bit.ly/ggworkshop
