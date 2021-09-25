The Confluence of States, a coalition of 13 states with government offices dedicated to sustainably growing the outdoor recreation economy, will host their annual conference alongside Outdoor Media Summit. Both conferences will start September 27 and end September 29, 2021, at the Ridgeline Hotel in Estes Park, CO. Both conferences will share programming.
At 9 a.m. MST on September 29, the Confluence of States will hold a signing ceremony for new member states joining the coalition in front of Outdoor Media Summit’s audience at the Ridgeline Hotel. This signing ceremony signifies one of the nation’s most significant bipartisan political movements.
“The economic influence and bi-partisan political strength of the outdoor recreation economy is growing fast. The momentum behind the confluence of states, joining together to shape policies that are both pro-business and pro-environment, is evidence of the power within our industry. We are pleased to host the annual Summit and signing ceremony here in Colorado, where it all started,” said Nathan Fey, director, Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation.
As the host destination, Estes Park is thrilled to see sustainable tourism and the outdoor recreation economy continue to strengthen. Visit Estes Park is furthering its own efforts in this space by hiring a Sustainability & Policy Manager. This new role will focus on creating and implementing new sustainable tourism and destination management programs that take into account current sustainable tourism and outdoor recreation issues.
In less than four years, 13 states have created government offices dedicated to outdoor recreation. The signing ceremony will induct several new states to the coalition, furthering the
political power of the outdoor recreation economy. The timing coincides with historic levels of federal stimulus funding to grow access to the outdoors, an opportunity the Confluence is taking advantage of and helping to craft.
The Confluence of States coalition is a bipartisan movement bringing outdoor recreation to the political table. In January of 2018, the Confluence Accords were drafted, a document that formally launched the Confluence of States coalition. By signing on to the Confluence Accords, states cement their reputations as champions of a healthy outdoor recreation economy and join a vibrant group of peers working to advance this mission. The Coalition offers networking, professional development, funding guidance, annual summits and more to its members.
Outdoor Media Summit is the conference for media and marketers in outdoor. The conference brings together the brightest minds in media and marketing throughout the outdoor industries. This year’s event will feature addresses from Robin Thurston, CEO of Outside Inc., as well as Shannon Davis, editor in chief of Backpacker Magazine, Kristin Hostetter, editor in chief of Outside Business Journal, Eve O’Neill, editor in chief of Wirecutter, Sean McCoy, editorial director of Gear Junkie, among other high profile outdoor journalists.
The Confluence of States Annual Summit at Outdoor Media Summit is made possible through the generous support of the REI Co-op, Patagonia, Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), and Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR).
