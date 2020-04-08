Voters elect Koenig as Mayor and Martchink, Younglund, MacAlpine as Trustees
Preliminary results of the Town of Estes Park’s Municipal Election show voters have unofficially elected Wendy Koenig to serve as Mayor, and Patrick Martchink, Cindy Younglund and Barbara MacAlpine to serve as Trustees. Preliminary results also show voters approved the sale of the Dannels Fire Station facility to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District for $1. Approximately 54 percent of active voters registered in the Estes Park town limits cast ballots in the April 7 election. Complete unofficial elections results are available at www.estes.org/elections.
The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held on the tenth day after the election, with final official results available on April 17, 2020.
The newly elected officials will be sworn in at the Town Board meeting April 28 at 7 p.m. For more information on the Municipal Election, please visit www.estes.org/elections or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.