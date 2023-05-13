Claire’s Restaurant And Bar Donates To Estes Valley Crisis Advocates

Claire’s Restaurant and Bar held their fourth annual fundraising dinner earlier this year to benefit Estes Valley Crisis Advocates. Thanks to a great response from our community, Claire’s was able to raise an amazing $10,094.24 to donate to this wonderful organization who help so many in need.
Shown here, Diana David Brown, Michelle Fanucchi and Rosemary Truman from EVCA accept the check from Chef Bill Brink and Ryan Banker at Claire’s.
According to Diana, “EVCA could not continue to provide all of their free, confidential services without the continuing support of businesses like Claire’s. We sincerely appreciate their help!”
