As statewide Safer at Home restrictions are relaxed, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Town of Estes Park will allow local public health orders limiting the operations of Estes Valley lodging facilities to expire May 31. Beginning June 1, lodging facilities may operate following the required guidance and restrictions set forth by Larimer County and the State of Colorado. A checklist for lodging properties is available at www.larimer.org/variance under "short term rentals."
As provided by the variance Larimer County received from the State of Colorado, short-term vacation home rentals may now operate with a plan to monitor and follow the new guidance from www.larimer.org/variance:
Private, short-term vacation-style rentals such as those arranged through an online hosting platform, including but not limited to VRBO or Airbnb, homeowner rentals, and privately owned residences for rent that are rented for a period of 30 days or fewer are permitted to operate.
Guests should be informed of local restrictions due to COVID-19 prior to arrival; restaurants may only be offering take-out or require reservations, face covering requirements or local closures of recreation facilities.
Owners of short term rental properties must provide visitors access to cleaning supplies, such as disposable wipes, to clean doorknobs, remote controls, and desks before and after each use.
Groups larger than 10, except those all from the same household, are not permitted. (Guests are limited to 8 for stays through May 31)
Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, "Our state and county have made great strides in reducing the spread of COVID-19 while increasing medical resources. Now that the State of Colorado has now loosened travel restrictions and Rocky Mountain National Park has opened, we want our lodging properties to be able to operate to the full extent allowed by the public health experts."
"Larimer County has done a great job on flattening the curve by decreasing the number of hospitalizations, and ICU utilization, unfortunately the curve does not go away," says Public Health Director Tom Gonzales. "We need to continue to be diligent wearing our face coverings, social distancing, hand-washing and cleaning frequently to continue slowing the spread of the virus.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE's Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
