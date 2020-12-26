Crossroads Extends Heartfelt Gratitude To Supporters

The photo is with the Country Market & Deli where we have one of our donation jars. Left to Right: Brian Schaffer, Crossroads Executive Director, Scott Webermeier, Owner of Country Market & Deli, Shannon Diamond, Manager, Tim Van Ryn, Crossroads Community Engagement Manager.

By: Joy Basia Melendy

At CrossroadsEP.org, our mission is to practice Christian love by providing basic human services to Estes Valley residents in need. We cannot do this alone – so we thank all of our dedicated year round supporters. One of our campaigns that has existed for many years is the “Changed Lives” jar donation program. You’ve likely seen the jars in various retail and restaurant locations throughout Estes Park.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our supporting merchants:

The Rock Shop

Smokin’ Daves BBQ

Country Supermarket

Rocky Mountain Liquor

Wayfinder

Bear’s Den

Big Horn Restaurant

Wapiti

Penelope’s Burgers

Raven’s Roast Coffee

Rocky Mountain Connection

Rocky Mountain Flavors/Grandma’s Cookies

Chelito’s Restaurant

HYK 1

Claire’s Restaurant

Estes Egg

Pepper’s Mexican Grill

Ed’s Cantina & Grill

Mary Jane’s

Mile High Coffee

Wynbrier Home

Kirk’s Fly Shop

Wildside 4X4 Tours

Nepal’s

Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant

Sgt. Pepper’s Music & Video

Outdoor World

Caramel Corn

Munchin’ House

Bob and Tony’s Pizza

Mt. Everest Gift Shop

The Grub Steak Restaurant

OPPA Restaurant

Green Jeep Tours

Bank of Estes

Sereni Tea

Blake Trading Co.

Lithium

Elkins Liquor

Over the Edge

Rocket Fizz

Peak’s Hallmark

Safeway

Rocky Mountain Pharmacy

Estes Park Pet Supply

Dad’s Laundry

True Value Hardware

The Village Pizza

Rocky Mountain Deli

Rocky Mountain Candies

Coyote Inn

Rambo Liquor

Antonio’s Pizza

Hunter’s Chop House

Estes Resort

Rocky Mountain Outlet

KOA Campground

Estes Ace Hardware

Estes Ark

Napa Auto Supply

East Side Grocery

Tai Kitchen

La Cocina de Mama

Park Supply Hardware

Cousin Pat’s Restaurant

Estes Park Lumber

Mr. Dew Liquor

El Mex-Kal Family Mexican Restaurant

Donations to Changed Lives:

$6,543 in 2018.

$8,888 in 2019.

$4,000 in 2020.

Needless to say, the needs of our neighbors increased dramatically in 2020. Through you, it would be thrilling to exceed past donations to Changed Lives in 2020. Thank you for thoughtfully considering how you can make a difference to those in need in the Estes Valley as this year comes to a close:

- If you are an Estes Park merchant without a Changed Lives donation jar and would like to have one, please contact us.

- If you have coins that have accumulated in your home or car and would like to make a difference with them, we’d love to hear from you.

- If you feel inspired to send a year-end donation of $10, $20, $50, or more to Changed Lives, your kindness will undoubtedly have a profound effect in the lives of many of our neighbors in need.

TO GIVE:

www.CrossroadsEP.org - simply click on donate now button, indicating “Changed Lives.” Send a check to

Crossroads Ministry – 851 Dry

Gulch Rd, Estes Park, CO 80517.

Thank you for assisting Crossroads in blessing as many lives as possible!

