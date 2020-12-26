Crossroads Extends Heartfelt Gratitude To Supporters

By: Joy Basia Melendy
At CrossroadsEP.org, our mission is to practice Christian love by providing basic human services to Estes Valley residents in need. We cannot do this alone – so we thank all of our dedicated year round supporters. One of our campaigns that has existed for many years is the “Changed Lives” jar donation program. You’ve likely seen the jars in various retail and restaurant locations throughout Estes Park.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our supporting merchants:
The Rock Shop
Smokin’ Daves BBQ
Country Supermarket
Rocky Mountain Liquor
Wayfinder
Bear’s Den
Big Horn Restaurant
Wapiti
Penelope’s Burgers
Raven’s Roast Coffee
Rocky Mountain Connection
Rocky Mountain Flavors/Grandma’s Cookies
Chelito’s Restaurant
HYK 1
Claire’s Restaurant
Estes Egg
Pepper’s Mexican Grill
Ed’s Cantina & Grill
Mary Jane’s
Mile High Coffee
Wynbrier Home
Kirk’s Fly Shop
Wildside 4X4 Tours
Nepal’s
Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant
Sgt. Pepper’s Music & Video
Outdoor World
Caramel Corn
Munchin’ House
Bob and Tony’s Pizza
Mt. Everest Gift Shop
The Grub Steak Restaurant
OPPA Restaurant
Green Jeep Tours
Bank of Estes
Sereni Tea
Blake Trading Co.
Lithium
Elkins Liquor
Over the Edge
Rocket Fizz
Peak’s Hallmark
Safeway
Rocky Mountain Pharmacy
Estes Park Pet Supply
Dad’s Laundry
True Value Hardware
The Village Pizza
Rocky Mountain Deli
Rocky Mountain Candies
Coyote Inn
Rambo Liquor
Antonio’s Pizza
Hunter’s Chop House
Estes Resort
Rocky Mountain Outlet
KOA Campground
Estes Ace Hardware
Estes Ark
Napa Auto Supply
East Side Grocery
Tai Kitchen
La Cocina de Mama
Park Supply Hardware
Cousin Pat’s Restaurant
Estes Park Lumber
Mr. Dew Liquor
El Mex-Kal Family Mexican Restaurant
Donations to Changed Lives:
$6,543 in 2018.
$8,888 in 2019.
$4,000 in 2020.
Needless to say, the needs of our neighbors increased dramatically in 2020. Through you, it would be thrilling to exceed past donations to Changed Lives in 2020. Thank you for thoughtfully considering how you can make a difference to those in need in the Estes Valley as this year comes to a close:
- If you are an Estes Park merchant without a Changed Lives donation jar and would like to have one, please contact us.
- If you have coins that have accumulated in your home or car and would like to make a difference with them, we’d love to hear from you.
- If you feel inspired to send a year-end donation of $10, $20, $50, or more to Changed Lives, your kindness will undoubtedly have a profound effect in the lives of many of our neighbors in need.
TO GIVE:
www.CrossroadsEP.org - simply click on donate now button, indicating “Changed Lives.” Send a check to
Crossroads Ministry – 851 Dry
Gulch Rd, Estes Park, CO 80517.
Thank you for assisting Crossroads in blessing as many lives as possible!
