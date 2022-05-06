Take the Estes Park Community Equity and Inclusion survey by May 30, 2022
The Town of Estes Park and community partners are conducting a non-scientific survey about equity and inclusion experiences in the community. The purpose of the exploratory survey is to gather information from all community members to identify strengths and challenges related to equity and inclusion in Estes Park. The survey is available at www.estes.org (Hot Topics) and directly at polco.us/s2gugr through May 30. The appropriate community organizations can then consider this information in their planning efforts.
The survey may be taken anonymously and results will be reported in group form, only.
The Town’s partners in this effort are Crossroads Ministry, Estes Park Economic Development Corporation, Estes Park Housing Authority, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center, Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success, Visit Estes Park and YMCA of the Rockies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.