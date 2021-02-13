Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low -13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.