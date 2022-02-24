The Town of Estes Park is conducting a nationwide search for a Police Captain at the Estes Park Police Department. The Town and the Police Department value the strong relationship with the community, and are therefore seeking public feedback as it prepares to begin this important recruitment process. Public listening sessions are scheduled for March 1 to collect valuable insight on the qualities, character traits and essential skills the Police Captain should possess in order to be a successful member of the community and the Police Department team.
The Town has engaged the services of Kimberly A. Miller and Associates, LLC, to conduct the recruitment process.The public is encouraged to join an open discussion with Dr. Miller on March 1 from 9-10 a.m. or 2-3 p.m. in person in the Town Board room at Town Hall or via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/83737684965. No pre-registration is required. For those who cannot attend but would like to engage, an online questionnaire is available at tinyurl.com/Estes-Park-Captain-Qualities through March 4.
The Town Police Department’s command structure consists of the Chief of Police, a Captain of Operations and a Captain of Support Services. The two Captains rotate between two divisions. One Captain leads the Support Services division including restorative justice, records, investigations, auxiliary and emergency communications services. The other captain leads the Operations Division and the police response within the Town of Estes Park, which includes responding to emergency and non-emergency calls for service, proactive policing to prevent criminal activity, investigating crimes, and the safe flow of pedestrian and vehicle traffic through enforcement of traffic laws.
Dr. Miller is a licensed police and public safety psychologist with 18 years of experience providing training, coaching and consulting services both nationally and internationally. Her background in the public safety sector will assist the Town in identifying the best candidate for the position. Her specializations are leadership, ethics, bias and diversity, conflict resolution and communication, culture change, change management, strategic and succession planning, wellness and resiliency, hiring and promoting.
The vacant Captain position will be posted for candidates to review by approximately March 14 at www.estes.org/jobs. The Town expects to complete the hiring process by summer of 2022.
