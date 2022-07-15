Between Friends Resale Shop Expands Store

The Estes Chamber and Between Friends owner Susan Henshaw and staff recently celebrated the expansion of the Between Friends Upscale Consignment Shop with a red ribbon cutting.
Between Friends Resale Shop now includes furniture in addition to clothing, collectibles, jewelry, home decor, and so much more. Visit their shop to experience an easy, friendly, simple way to shop and sell upscale resale. Shop the “finer things, the 2nd time around! The store is located at 433 S. St. Vrain Ave.
For more information go to estesbetweenfriends.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.