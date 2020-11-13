One-way streets: Pilot program

The Town of Estes Park will implement a traffic calming pilot program on Third Street, North Court and South Court to convert the three roadways into one-way streets and introduce designated on-street parking lanes. This pilot program will allow residents to evaluate the one-way traffic pattern, which was the neighborhood-preferred traffic calming approach, prior to the reconstruction project planned for 2021.
Public Works has presented numerous design alternatives to the neighborhood over the past year, and the preferred alternative would incorporate one-way vehicular travel on Third Street (U.S. 36 to S.H. 7) with designated parking lanes on both sides of Third Street, as well as one-way travel with an adjacent parking lane on both North Court and South Court. North Court will flow eastward and South Court will flow westward during this pilot program. New "Do Not Enter" and "One Way" signs will be installed at intersections. Parking stalls will be striped along the roadways and will break at intersections and driveways. The parking stalls will be eight feet wide, which will leave a 13-foot-wide center drive lane on Third Street, and will leave an 11-foot-wide drive lane on both North and South Court. The signage and striping work for this pilot program will occur Tuesday, Nov. 17 and are planned to remain in place until the reconstruction project is completed in 2021.
The Town will announce an opportunity for public comments on this one-way street pilot program and the preliminary designs for the reconstructed streets this winter. For additional information, please contact the Project Manager, Ryan Barr, at 970-577-3575 or rbarr@estes.org
