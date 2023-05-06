Crews with prime contractor, Flatiron Constructors, under contract with the Federal Highway Administration Central Federal Lands Highway Division, will begin setting bridge girders for the new Ivy Street bridge on Tuesday, May 9 through Friday, May 12. Work will take place around the clock with construction impacts happening both day and night. Flaggers will be in place to help direct traffic.
Impacts for bridge girder placement are as follows:
Post Office Parking Lot - Approximately 17 parking stalls will be available on the north end of the parking lot. Heavy equipment will be located at the south end of the parking lot. Parking impacts are expected to begin Monday and last through the week. Post office customers are encouraged to visit either before or after girder placement is finalized.
US 36/N. St. Vrain Ave - There will be a right-lane closure on US 36/N. St. Vrain Ave for girder delivery truck staging from approximately 1st Street to 4th Street.
The crew expects noise to be limited to engine idling and equipment backup sensors. For more information, please contact the project hotline.
