On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Estes Transit will begin providing weekly transportation service using the Town’s new fully-electric trolley. This new “winter service pilot program” is completely free and available for passengers of all ages and abilities. Reservations are not required and the trolley is fully equipped with a wheelchair lift.
The new service will run continuously from 2– 5 p.m. each Wednesday through May 26, 2021, serving the following fixed route of stops:
Stop
Approximate Departure Time
Talons Pointe/Falcon Ridge
2:00, 3:00, 4:00 p.m.
Salud Family Health Center
2:01, 3:01, 4:01 p.m.
Crossroads Ministry
2:02, 3:02, 4:02 p.m.
Lower Stanley Village @ Reel Mountain Theater
2:08, 3:08, 4:08 p.m.
Estes Park Health
2:15, 3:15, 4:15 p.m.
Dollar General
2:17, 3:17, 4:17 p.m.
The Pines Apartments
2:21, 3:21, 4:21 p.m.
Estes Valley Community Center
2:26, 3:26, 4:26 p.m.
Graves Avenue & Community Drive
(Lone Tree Village)
2:28, 3:28, 4:28 p.m.
Downtown / Estes Valley Library
(SW corner of Bond Park)
2:40, 3:40, 4:40 p.m.
National Park Village (Country Mart)
2:46, 3:46, 4:46 p.m.
Lower Stanley Village @ Reel Mountain Theater
2:52, 3:52, 4:52 p.m.
“This winter pilot program marks the first time that Estes Transit has been able to offer consistent, free, off-season transportation service. The Town is committed to the thoughtful and incremental introduction of year-round transportation options for transportation-sensitive community members. Town staff are grateful to the Town Board of Trustees, Transportation Advisory Board and our transit service provider, Rocky Mountain Transit Management for their support of this pilot program,” said Vanessa Solesbee, the Town’s Parking & Transit Manager.
Estes Transit takes the health and safety of our riders and drivers very seriously. In line with the State of Colorado’s guidance for transportation providers (released Nov. 2, 2020), this service will operate at 50% of seated capacity (or a maximum of 13 total passengers). Face coverings are required on board for passengers and drivers, including children over the age of two. Please do not ride Estes Transit if you are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, or you think or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19. The service will be funded by operational savings realized due to conservative management of the Town’s 2020 transportation division budget. For more information about this new service, visit us on the web at www.estes.org/shuttles. Questions can be directed to Parking & Transit Manager Vanessa Solesbee at vsolesbee@estes.org.
