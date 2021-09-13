When Lois Rentz took a stained glass class with her mom during high school, she never expected it to light a passion that would last over 40 years. “That class led to glass blowing in college and ultimately glass fusing for the past 20 years,” said Rentz. And yes, she still has that stained glass project she made.
Rentz was influenced by her mother, who had an artistic flair. “She could do anything. She could sketch and paint and make clothes. I remember doing little projects with her as a child,” she said. “I think art has always spoken to me.”
Rentz minored in art in college while earning her Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. But, like many artists, after college Rentz focused on her career as a paralegal and raising three children with her husband. “I would do a few projects while they were in school, but they were few and far between.”
Once her children were older, she signed up for a class in fused glass with Connie Sanchez at the Stained Glass Warehouse in Englewood. “Connie really became a mentor to me. She had classes that were reasonably priced and had all the tools and equipment you needed to set up your own studio. I bought my first kiln from her,” she said.
Rentz now has three kilns in the studio her husband built and outfitted for her this year. It has grinders, saws, tools and everything she needs, with each tool having its own dedicated power circuit. “When my husband built it for me, he said he knew he’d end up seeing less of me,” she said with a laugh. Now retired, she spends time in her studio most days. “I love working with glass. It’s very relaxing for me and helps me de-stress. It’s just a fun artform for me.”
Rentz is a featured artist at The Old Gallery in Allenspark, a nonprofit center for community, art and visitors. The beautifully renovated 1940s log structure is home to 28 accomplished regional artists. She joined The Old Gallery this year and finds its’ roster of artists inspiring. “There are so many versatile artists there. The gallery has that old-timey history but it’s also very modern. It’s a great place to find art.”
Many of Rentz’s pieces have a Mid Century Modern flair. “I’ve done a lot of research into Mid Modern design, and it often included cats. I can incorporate them into my designs doing playful things. They can be elongated or fat or sneaky. It’s fun.” She is also available for commissions. “I recently did a project for a woman’s 80th birthday featuring columbines, hummingbirds and specific mushrooms that she forages. Her friends commissioned it for her and it was a lot of fun to do.”
She will be doing a fused glass demonstration at The Old Gallery from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 as part of “Follow The Yellow Leaf Road,” an Art Drive featuring four different art galleries. Featured galleries include Art Center of Estes Park, The Glass TIPI in Ward, The Old Gallery and Gilpin County Arts in Central City. Several of her glass art pieces can be found on display at the Winot Café in Niwot through the month of September, along with the work of six other artists.
The Old Gallery Artists Co-Chair and Glass Artist Sally Van Der Kamp said, “Lois and I share a passion for glass, and I can appreciate all of the time she spends perfecting her craft. Her passion is evident in the variety of fused glass art she produces. Her love of color, imagination, and mastery of the kiln shows in every piece she creates.”
The Old Gallery is located at 14863 Colorado Highway 7 in Allenspark, and is open from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. It is only 20 minutes from Estes Park and Lyons.
