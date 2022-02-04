We are proud to announce the Art Center of Estes Park is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2022! With the leadership and determination of Chris Switzer and Lynda Vogel, the Art Center opened its doors in May of 1987. This was an exciting time for the twenty-one local artists looking to share their creative efforts with the public, since they were not welcomed to show their work in the existing local galleries. These original twenty-one artists included names you might remember or you may own one of their art pieces: Dorothy Irvin, basketry; Lynda Vogel, drawing; Leo Weber, furniture; Jay Grooters, Kathy Bradford, Renée Martig, Garth Mudge, and Adeline Pyrzynski, glass; Renêe Martig and Elena Willits, jewelry; Mary Hart, Betty Mapes, and Bev Taylor, painting; Carolyn Patch Fairbanks, pen and ink; Will Citta, pencil; Dwayne Easterling and James Frank, photography; Karen Dick and Tisha Palmer, pottery; Chris Switzer, weaving and paper; John Lynch, wood; and Charlotte Lloyd, watercolor.
Chris Switzer shares, some of her memories of the first five years:
• “Fall 1986, eight months before the doors opened all 21 local artists helped with planning and getting the space and props ready for the front gallery plus the back classroom. It was fun to work together.
• Lynda Vogel was the gallery coordinator and worked directly with all the artists. A variety of media was included in the gallery. Sometimes there were invited artists from the area. Openings were once a month, with new work coming in often. All participating artists had an annual contract and helped sit the desk plus working on various committees (hospitality, education, membership, and publicity).
• I was called "director," but I was a volunteer and mainly did the bookkeeping. I signed the lease, opened a bank account, got the licenses, and I did the paperwork for non-profit, etc.
• Non-profit status was granted by the state after two months. Education was of prime importance with scheduled classes, workshops, programs, and youth art.
• A board of directors was formed with Leo Weber, local woodworker and designer, as first President.
• We were always "in the black" and paid rent, paid the artists, plus took care of utilities, insurance, office supplies, etc.
• Eventually, there were 300 local members including clubs and businesses supporting us.
• Then the first part-time paid director, Alice Sullivan came on board and made a huge difference.
The foundation of the Art Center was thoughtfully laid by these 21 risk-taking artists. The Art Center was never a just a retail gallery. Its roots were founded in a commitment of sharing their passion for the arts by having education as a cornerstone to their foundation.
The Art Center was a “Community Art Center,” promoting local and regional artists. The artists were the backbone of the organization, volunteering as Board Members, willing to run the Art Center by sitting the gallery, working on fundraisers, being on the exhibition committee, teaching classes, and most importantly displaying their work. This has continued over the last 35 years.
As the Art Center steps into its next 35 years, we want to recommit to the foundation that our 21 original artists established in the Art Center. We want to continue this momentum built on the eagerness of artists to share their passion for creating art. We renew the original goals in the name of local artists and regional artists to support and grow more art education, and to continue to be an avenue to the arts in our community supported by community membership.
Join us in the Celebration of the Art Center’s 35th Anniversary and rededication ceremony at the Opening Reception on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. featuring the “Mentor/Student Show,” special exhibits of the “Six Founding Artists” and our scholarship recipient.
