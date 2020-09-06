Estes Park Power and Communications has scheduled a power outage on Monday, Sept. 21 along Fish Creek Road to allow the crew to work on electric infrastructure equipment for the new Water Division facility at the intersection of Brook Drive and Fish Creek Road. In order to perform this work as quickly and safely as possible, crews must turn off power to the affected area. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last through 12 p.m.
The outage-affected area is along Fish Creek Road from Brook Drive to the Stone Bridge Estates Condos and will affect customers along Brook Drive, Avalon Drive, and Willow Lane to the west of Fish Creek and customers along Flower Lane, Windham Drive, Johnsen Lane and Dandie Way to the east of Fish Creek.
Outage notification signs have been placed along Fish Creek Road and a map of the affected area is available at arcg.is/rO818. For more information on this project, please contact Estes Park Power and Communications Administrative Assistant Sarah Clark at 970-577-3627 or sclark@estes.org.
