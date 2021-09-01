By Vanessa Solesbee, CAPP, CCTM, Parking & Transit Manager
Public participation or “community engagement” has become somewhat of an empty phrase these days. Throughout my career, I have seen many well-intentioned public processes fall short because those seeking input failed to let their stakeholders know how their feedback was used to shape projects, programs and/or policy decisions. Few things are more frustrating than spending your valuable time attending a meeting or taking countless online surveys only to never hear how your input was used.
Opinions about how downtown parking should be used - and who should have access to those spaces - vary widely and can shift depending on the purpose of someone’s trip downtown. With a little over 2,000 public parking spaces (only about 1,200 of which are in the downtown core) and millions of annual visitors, the Town’s role (and challenge) is to equitably manage parking access for all - residents, employees and employers, visitors and delivery drivers. This is a tall order and one that requires balancing the often competing voices of a constantly shifting parking customer.
For all of these reasons, it is extremely important to show a direct connection between the feedback that we are receiving and the changes that we are making to the parking program. We have gathered over a thousand different perspectives via online surveys, intercept surveys, email, phone and door to door outreach. We have read each individual comment provided as part of the Town’s outreach effort and we have also sought out the results of outreach efforts conducted by private citizens. We also look forward to reviewing the results of an additional outreach effort spearheaded by the Estes Chamber’s newly-formed Downtown Alliance group. All input - regardless of source - is welcomed and valued.
While outreach efforts are still underway for the seasonal paid parking program’s inaugural year, several key themes have emerged:
1. Signage. We went light on signage to be mindful about the impact to the natural environment. This led to some confusion about rates and times initially, however staff quickly added temporary signs which were recently replaced with supplemental plaques and pedestrian scale signs. Meter decals were updated and messaging was placed on the pay station screens to further address customer questions.
2. Mobile transaction times. Due to poor cellular connectivity downtown and the volume of people on their phones (for all activities, not just paying for parking), it can be difficult to connect to the mobile payment app or process a payment at peak times of day in certain locations downtown. This is often reported to us as the app not working or being hard to use; however, the real issue is poor wireless connectivity. Staff are working to extend the Town’s (free) wifi network to the paid parking areas.
3. Increase time on the free Locals Permit. In a recent survey of 2021 permit holders, 47% of you told us that you would like more free time each day and that 60 minutes was the right amount of time. Staff are taking this recommendation to the Town Board on Sept. 14 and if approved, the change will be implemented immediately with no action required from permit holders.
Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to call, write, stop by our table at the Farmer’s Market, and/or take a survey. As we head into the final two months of this year’s paid parking season, we will be adding new opportunities for input to our efforts, including intercept surveys downtown and surveying business owners and employees. Please continue to let us know how we can improve your parking experience downtown. Your feedback is being used to directly improve the seasonal paid parking program, and where possible, those changes are being made this season. Your voice and your experience matter to us. However, we also understand that actions often speak louder than words and our commitment to you is to show you, not just tell you, that we hear you.
For more information about seasonal paid parking or to sign up for a permit, visit www.estes.org/paidparking or check out our Frequently Asked Questions resource page
