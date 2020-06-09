Ballots will be mailed the week of June 8th and must be mailed back to the County Clerk’s Office by Primary Election day, June 30th. This primary election is for United States Senator; Representative to the 117th United States Congress - District 2; Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 2; State Representative - District 49; District Attorney - 8th Judicial District; and County Commissioners for District 2 and District 3.
For your personal ballot and all things voter-related visit www.vote411.org
Registration Deadlines to vote June 30th:
Monday, June 22, 2020 Online - Click here: Get Registered!
Monday, June 22, 2020 By mail: Printable voter registration forms are available on the Secretary of State's website https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml, the county clerk and recorder's office, and any federal post office that provides voter registration applications. You may then mail, fax, or scan and email your complete and signed form to your county clerk and recorder's office.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Locally In-Person at the Estes Valley Community Center
On June 4th The League of Women of Larimer County and The City of Fort Collins hosted a virtual candidate forum with the Democratic and Republican primary candidates running for Larimer County Commissioner in District 2 and District 3. Get to know your candidates and be an informed voter when your ballot arrives.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xApZYusXGyM&feature=youtu.be
Our League proudly serves the community as a nonpartisan education and advocacy organization, neither supporting nor opposing individual candidates or political parties at any level of government.
For more information see www.lwv-estespark.org
